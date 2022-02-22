HACKLEBURG — Wyndell R. Cantrell, 82, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Old Line Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home is directing.

