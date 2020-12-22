GREENHILL — Wynell Shaw Fowler, 88, passed away December 20, 2020. Wynell was a native and life-long resident of Greenhill, AL and a life-long member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. She was retired from Rogers High School Cafeteria.
Wynell was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee Shaw and Doshia Gladney Shaw; husband, James “Bud” Fowler Sr.; brothers, James Almon Shaw and Leo Shaw; and sisters, Verdie Mae Thigpen and Nellie Gray.
She is survived by her sons, James “Jim” Fowler Jr. (Betty), Ray Fowler (Cindy), and Tim Fowler (Lisa); brother, Buster Shaw, grandchildren, Brooke Fowler White, Josh Fowler, Matt Fowler (Whitney), and T.W. Fowler (Raeven); great grandchildren, Alli White, Mary White, and Beckett Fowler.
A private graveside service is planned for immediate family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
