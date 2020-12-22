GREENHILL — Wynell Shaw Fowler, 88, passed away December 20, 2020. Wynell was a native and life-long resident of Greenhill, AL and a life-long member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. She was retired from Rogers High School Cafeteria.

Wynell was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee Shaw and Doshia Gladney Shaw; husband, James “Bud” Fowler Sr.; brothers, James Almon Shaw and Leo Shaw; and sisters, Verdie Mae Thigpen and Nellie Gray.

She is survived by her sons, James “Jim” Fowler Jr. (Betty), Ray Fowler (Cindy), and Tim Fowler (Lisa); brother, Buster Shaw, grandchildren, Brooke Fowler White, Josh Fowler, Matt Fowler (Whitney), and T.W. Fowler (Raeven); great grandchildren, Alli White, Mary White, and Beckett Fowler.

A private graveside service is planned for immediate family.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.