HAMPTON, GEORGIA
Mrs. Wynelle Simpson Bolton passed away May 22, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at her home in Hampton, GA. She was born September 6, 1938 in Colbert County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, John M. Simpson and Imogene Ferguson Simpson, and a brother, Alton Gary Simpson.
Mrs. Bolton is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Barbara Simpson Pennington (Thomas) and Mrs. Peggy Napier; one brother, John Randal Simpson (Doris); her loving husband of 65 years, Billy W. Bolton; sons, Richard S. Bolton (Roxie), W. Terrell Bolton (Tammy), Timothy A. Bolton (Alicia), and Paul R. Bolton (Jeanne); granddaughters, Erin Cagle (Adam), Chelsea Blalock (Chris), and Mary Bolton; grandsons, Seth Bolton (Megan), Scott Bolton, and John Bolton; and great-grandchildren, Anniston and Kellen Cagle and soon to be born Bridie Jean Blalock.
Mrs. Bolton was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Starting in 1971 she worked as a clerk in Hampton, GA with the US Postal Service and retired in 1992 as the Postmaster of Sunny Side, GA. She loved to travel and explore other countries. She was fortunate to have cruised with her husband, sons and grandchildren on six ocean ships in Europe and three river cruises through Germany and Normandy, France. She and her husband took land trips through England, Scotland and Germany. She also traveled to Hawaii and cruised to Alaska. Mrs. Bolton was able to visit all the states in the United States except Maine. At home, Mrs. Bolton loved to work in her yard, planting flowers and attending to her azaleas. She would rather be outside working than inside the house. She was active in her neighborhood community for decades and was a friend to many there. Mrs. Mary Clanton was a neighbor and wonderful friend for 20 years and loved Wynelle dearly. Mrs. Bolton was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro, GA and sang in the choir for more than 40 years. She was also a member of the senior choir, The Glory Singers, directed by Rev. Irvin Pearre. She loved her church and Sunday School class. Thanks to the ladies of Sacred Journey Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mrs. Wynelle Bolton’s memory to the choir at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, P.O. Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30327, or a charity of your choice. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
