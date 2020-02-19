SHEFFIELD — Wynneska “Neska” Rose Walker Wright, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21st from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastors Bart Bowlin and Bill Bedsole officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Neska was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. She worked in the Continuing Education program at Shoals Community College and was a member of the UMW. She enjoyed playing dominos and eating Sunday lunch with her friends from church. Neska loved spending time in the Smoky Mountains, as well as times spent at the beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wright; and son, Cory Wright.
Neska is survived by her children, Chuck Wright (Dana), Craig Wright (Tina), Christy Casiday (Brian) and Cara Leigh Wright; daughter-in-law, Tammie Wright; grandchildren, Catherine Isbell (Andrew), Justin Wright, Jennifer Wright, Alex Wright, Austin Wright (Amanda), Erin Letson (Adam), Lauren Casiday and Shannon Casiday; and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Natalie and Faith.
Neska’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, or the Sheffield Education Foundation.
