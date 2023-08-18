FLORENCE — Xavier Rodriquez Carroll, 30, died August 11, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Petersville Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. Interment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

