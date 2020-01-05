TUSCUMBIA — Yahiyl Guy “George” Dearden, 80, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. There will be a private memorial service for the family.
Mr. Dearden was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca and Guy Derden.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Clet Buma-at Dearden; children, Imily O’Rea Buma-at Dearden, Andres Guy Buma-at Dearden IV, and Kimily Derden Thurman (Chris); sisters, O’Leta Derden Mathews (Robert), Jeanette Derden White (Tony), and Judy Derden Billmeier (Ray); grandchildren Wesley Tanner Thurman and Anne Rylea Thurman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
