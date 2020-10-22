FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE
Yearl Kirby, 71, died October 17, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Liberty Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
