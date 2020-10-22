FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE

Yearl Kirby, 71, died October 17, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Liberty Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.