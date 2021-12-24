SHEFFIELD — Yolita “Che Che” Hardin, 58, died December 22, 2021. Public viewing will be Tuesday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.