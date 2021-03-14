MUSCLE SHOALS — Youell O’neal Uptain, 78 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday March 11, 2021, peacefully at his home with family at his side.
Mr. Uptain was born September 6, 1942 to Harvey and Helen Uptain of Leighton, Alabama. he was a 1960 graduate of Colbert County High School and Calhoun Community College.
He was employed at Reynolds Metals for 25 years and T.V.A. for 21 years before retiring. O’neal served in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam. While serving his country, he received many awards and honors.
He attended the Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Hicks Uptain; daughter, Angie Thorn (Terry) of Russellville; granddaughter, Kellie McCarthy (Kevin) of Muscle Shoals; great-grandchildren, Katie McCarthy, Lilly McCarthy, Shiloh Madden, Asher McCarthy, Collins McCarthy; brother Gary Uptain, Norcross, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Uptain; parents, Harvey and Helen Uptain,; sister, Maudie Clement; brothers, Glen Uptain and Jerry Uptain.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama. A military burial will follow the funeral at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Bro. Dennis Steward, Bro. Keith Prince and Bro. Bobby Amos will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jim Manns, Abe South, Gary Hester, Risky Wagnon, Chad Green and Tommy Bendall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Wagnon, Melvin Hinderman, Wesley Uptain, Roger Stults and Gary Quinn.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Lynn Ridgeway, Dr. Jack McLendon, Dr. Johnson and Dr. Truff at Clear View and Alliance Care Cancer Center, also, Southern Care Hospice.
During the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that everyone practice social distancing and to wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
