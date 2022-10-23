PHIL CAMPBELL — Yvonne Feltman Parker, 85, died October 20, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022, for1-2 p.m., at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church with burial in New Bethlehem Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

