FLORENCE — Yvonne “Skeet” Perkins, 80, died May 14, 2022. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Way Church, Florence, burial in Galilee Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
