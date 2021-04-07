FLORENCE — Yvonne “Von” Holt Gerhart, 83, died April 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

