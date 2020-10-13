MUSCLE SHOALS — Zachary Thomas “Zach” Austin, 34, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 of an extended illness. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Zach is survived by his son, Landon Thomas Austin; mother, Margaret Austin; father, Richard Lowell Austin (Jeri); brothers, Adam Lowell Austin, Christopher Reed Austin, and Joshua Ryan Austin; sister, Carly Rose Austin; step-brother, Ricky Rikard; step-sister, Christina Thorn; seven nieces; and one nephew.
