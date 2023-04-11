FLORENCE — Zachary David Hoffman, 28, died April 3, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. He was the son of Regina Oliver. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

