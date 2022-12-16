FLORENCE
Zachary Leonard Marks, age 39, passed from this life into eternity on December 13, 2022, after a battle with colon cancer.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Debra Marks, of Florence; his beloved, beautiful daughter, Addison, of Cherokee, Al; his brother, Scott (Sheilah) of Shawnee, Kansas; his sister, Alyssa (Dylan) Sutherland, of Jackson, Tennessee; one nephew, Anthony Marks of Shawnee, Kansas; and aunts, uncles and cousins scattered throughout the country.
He was the Assistant GM at Logan’s Restaurant in Florence, and over the years had worked in many of the restaurants in the Shoals.
Zach was blessed with abundant gifts and a lively personality. God made him strong willed and stubborn at times. He had a sarcastic sense of humor which remained throughout his final days despite the pain and suffering he endured. We were amazed by his remarkable strength, resilience, and determination to fight this battle and live.
God blessed us with Zach’s life. We already miss him tremendously and will think often about his love of cooking, kayaking on the creek, attending Dave Mathews concerts, and living and working in the Shoals. His quick knowledge of so many things could at times amaze us.
Zach spoke of the love he felt for the daughter he never imagined he’d have and was blessed by her life, the love he had for his friends and thankfulness of having them over the years, his employees at work, most recently and over the years, and told us repeatedly how much he loved us. He was thankful and grateful for all the doctors and nurses who attended to him in the course of his illness over the past year and a half.
A visitation to honor Zach’s memory with family and friends will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Helton Drive in Florence, Saturday, December 17, 11a.m. -1 p.m. and 4 -7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in honor of Zach to the support of his daughter, Addison. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/7c171c89.
Commented