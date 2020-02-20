RUSSELLVILLE — Zackary Heath Garrison, 22, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1997 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He attended Russellville High School and was a 2015 graduate of Tharptown High School. Zack was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved life and loved people, and never met a stranger. Zack will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Jeremy Glenn officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Wayne Collums and Wendell Garrison.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Callie Kate Nix and Rush Alexander Garrison; his father, Joel Garrison; mother, Michelle Garrett (husband, Greg); sister, Brittany Bradford (husband, Rhett); brother, Colin Garrison; niece, Baylor Grace Bradford; stepsister, Angel Garrett; stepbrother, Hunter Garrett; grandmothers, Sandra Collums, Opalene Garrison and Barbara Lindsey; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The pallbearers will be Kaleb Moody, Chandler Higginbottom, Brayden Newton, Tyler Stone, Jacob Hamilton, Hunter Garrett and Grant Garrison.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented