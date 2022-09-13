LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Zackery James Cadeau, 32, died September 8, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was of the Catholic faith.

