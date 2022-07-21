DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Zane Collie Pounds, 56, died July 18, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ with visitation from 12-2 p.m. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. He was a supervisor at Gates Rubber Co. for 35 years.

