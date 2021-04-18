TUSCUMBIA — Zelader Ruth Wallace, 76, died April 16, 2021. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Scott Livingston will be officiating. Burial is in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She loved to fish as well as dancing.

