FLORENCE — Zelma Lee Balch Hayes passed away September 22, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, from 11 a.m. until noon at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was the daughter of Clayton Allen Balch and Villard Balch. Zelma graduated from Lexington High School in 1949. Her career at Reynolds Metals Company spanned a 30 year period, where she was well known for her excellent work ethic. She was a member of Weeden Heights Baptist Church, playing the organ every Sunday as long as her health permitted. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by many siblings: her son, Thomas Hayes and wife, Doris; granddaughter, Sasha Gifford and husband, Mike; great-granddaughters, Harper and the twins, Eleanor and Fiona. Zelma always said that she would have twin granddaughters.
She will be joining her late husband, Thomas Hayes; daughter, Cynthia Gifford; and siblings, Wendall, J.V., Louise, and Ralph.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Cottage of the Shoals for the diligent care provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Villard and Clayton Balch endowment at UNA or to Alzheimer’s research.
