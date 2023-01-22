HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Opal Ferguson, 97, will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at noon at Enon Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Ledbetter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Enon Baptist Cemetery in Lawrence County. Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Enon Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ferguson died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at NHC Healthcare. She was born Monday, May 4, 1925, in Lawrence County to Biddie Lee Johnson and Muriel Sullivan Johnson.
She was a homemaker for her family and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ernie Ferguson; a son, Jeffery Devon Ferguson; siblings, Wendall Johnson, Ronnie Pete Johnson, John Lee Johnson, Margaret Sanderson and Willene Hensley.
Survivors include sons, Byron Ferguson (Wanda) and Jerry Ferguson (Jane); daughters, Anita Lanius (Paul Fisher), Jennifer David Gilmer; brothers, Don Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, and Kenny “Frog” Johnson; sisters, Patsy Blaxton, Peggy McCulloch, Andrea Orr, Sandra Jackson, Kathy Brown, and Johnnie Sharon Appleton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Zachary Ferguson, Paxton Ferguson, Keith Ferguson and Kenny Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Don and Jimmy Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.