Safety first
Florence joined a growing number of Alabama cities last week in requiring masks be worn inside city buildings.
This may not have been a popular decision, but it was a necessary one.
Coronavirus numbers are growing daily and showing no signs of letting up. However, requiring masks inside buildings just might be one way to reverse the trend.
Congratulations to city leaders on their decision. Let’s hope it makes a difference.
Upward bound
COVID-19 has taken a huge swipe at the tourism industry, something our area relies heavily on, however, tourism officials say they are seeing a rebound.
While lodging revenue is down $128,000 from last year, the May numbers were down 48%, which is much less than the 78% they were down in April.
“It’s headed in the right direction,” we quoted Rob Carnegie, president and CEO of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office, as saying in a story. “In about another eight to nine days, we’ll receive the June report, and we’re obviously hoping for better numbers.”
The fact lodging revenue is picking up is a positive development, especially since most of its big tourism-related events in the Shoals have been canceled because of the virus.
Let’s hope this trend continues.
Smaller scale
Speaking of local events, the W.C. Handy Music Festival organizers made a hard decision to scale back its upcoming festival.
Festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and its increasing number of cases caused officials to make the decision about the July 17-26 event.
She said it was a difficult choice, and organizers held off as long as they could, especially with the knowledge that the Shoals’ biggest annual event could provide a needed reprieve during a difficult time.
“We do realize that music can be healing and soothing and is needed now more than ever before,” we quoted Bailey as saying in a story. “We wanted the festival to be an escape from the frustrations brought about by the pandemic and social unrest, but given the recommendations of the Alabama Department of Public Health and our own concerns for the safety and well-being of our festival attendees, we believe it is in the best interest of the public not to encourage or support events that cause people to gather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.