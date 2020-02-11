Meeting educational challenges
It was a busy week for education in the Shoals.
On Tuesday, we wrote about the Muscle Shoals Career Academy’s advanced design technologies class that answered a challenge issued by teacher Sherrie Perkins.
Perkins asked her students to create, through special software, their own piece of furniture using just 1-by-1 metal tubing and one additional material of their choice. The students were then expected to work with students in the welding program to produce their design.
Seniors Anna Belle Burden and Briar Holt designed a table of metal with dark metal inlays. Welding instructor Joel Retherford estimates the value of their creation to be around $1,000 when finished. But more valuable than that was the experience the students gained in learning new skills and in learning to work together.
On Wednesday, we wrote about Central Heights Elementary, which thanks to a grant from the Alabama Council on the arts has been able to expose its second grade students to the arts.
Last week, the students, guided by artist-in-residence Barn Hendricks and teacher Emily Waddell, worked on self portraits.
Teacher Emily Waddell said the four-week program is designed to incorporate numerous elements of art education into the curriculum.
“This is a first for these children to have art, so they’re learning from the ground up and it’s wonderful,” Waddell said in our story. “Mrs. Hendricks is filtering their projects through our curriculum, such as with their self portraits.”
Thursday, we wrote about Tuscumbia City Schools, which the education nonprofit group Project Tomorrow has named as a “Speak Up District of Honor.”
“We’ve been affiliated with this organization for many years as a means of outreach to our students regarding technology,” said Technology Coordinator Suzanne Stockton in a story.
Some of the things the schools were recognized for were the new business technology lab that received 25 new computers last week, and the addition of 20 more Chromebook carts this school year.
Finally, on Friday we wrote about the FAME (Federation of Manufacturing Education) program at Northwest-Shoals Community College that allows students to get on-the-job training while completing their college education.
Fifteen business sponsors are part of the FAME program. Officials say the program offers not only training opportunities, but good wages.
The students in the program attend classes two full days per week while working three full days with their sponsoring company. Over two years, students can earn as much as $33,500.
“This is our future,” said Liz Thomas of North American Lighting, who is the vice president of the FAME Shoals chapter, in our story. “Through the program they get exposure to every department, and there’s a two-year guarantee after they graduate.”
Congratulations to all.
A milestone victory
Congratulations to Missy Tiber, who earned her 300th career win when the University of North Alabama Lions beat NJIT 57-55 last Monday night.
Tiber has coached the women’s basketball team for the past seven seasons.
“I’ve loved so many teams in my career, but I’m not sure there’s one I love more than this one,” Tiber said in our story. “This group is special.”
The 300th win was a dramatic one as Ivy Wallen made a jump shot with eight seconds remaining to give UNA a two-point lead. A long 3-pointer from NJIT missed at the buzzer.
We hope Tiber and the Lions have many more wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.