Chicago media swarmed with debate over the events of the April 15 weekend, when a large group of Chicago teens headed downtown, with some causing serious property damage and even beating people up.
That’s because the event had the kind of controversy that generates web traffic.
On the one side you had Chicagoans lamenting the disruption of public order, the lack of parental responsibility and the economic consequences of people being afraid to come downtown. On the other, you had Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who the following Wednesday said this to legislators in Springfield: “They’re young. Sometimes they make silly decisions. They do. And so we have to make sure that we’re investing so that young people know they’re supported.”
So, then, two sides existed to provide grist for the mill of talk radio and weeks in review. And while we weighed in criticizing Johnson’s remarks, we also understood his point about everyone’s right to enjoy downtown and the need for better options for teens, especially in the summer.
But there are no two sides to what happened to Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston. What happened here should chill every Chicagoan’s bones.
As the Tribune reported following a bond hearing, Preston was still in her uniform after her shift when four teenage robbers caught her in their sights. The teens, between the ages of 16 and 19, were allegedly in the midst of what prosecutors rightly described as a “very violent crime spree.” The fact that Preston was wearing a police uniform appears to either have been incidental or offered a yet-greater level of opportunity. Police officers have guns. Guns can be quickly sold.
The motivation for this crime spree, according to prosecutors? A girlfriend of one of the suspects wanted money for a barbecue. So these kids allegedly wanted Preston’s weapon, which they likely knew they could turn into cold, hard cash. And so this officer, who was about to graduate with a master’s degree from Loyola University, was gunned down. In her uniform, in front of her own home. And Preston was not even the teens’ first victim that night, prosecutors said, citing at least five prior robberies in quick succession.
What, we wonder, does the new administration have to say about that, beyond offering sympathy and noting it was “a tragedy,” which offers a rough equivalence of “hopes and prayers,” a mantra on the gun-toting right?
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.