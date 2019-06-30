California dodged a bullet Thursday when a divided Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from including a citizenship question on the 2020 census. Now whether that controversial question will be added in coming months is a function of the president’s priorities and how quickly more than a billion pieces of paper can be printed and mailed across America so the Census is completed by the end of next year, as is constitutionally required.
Administration officials said changing 70 years of precedent to add the citizenship question would help enforce the Voting Rights Act, but attorneys for 17 states, six cities and Washington, D.C., argued that the administration’s real goal was reducing the number of responses from unauthorized immigrants, which could unfairly cement greater Republican control across the country. A spate of private correspondence that surfaced in recent months shored up the theory that the question was intended to suppress the population count in Democratic parts of the country in favor of Republicans.
Joined by the court’s four liberals, Chief Justice John Roberts called the Trump administration’s rationale for including the question “contrived” and added, “we cannot ignore the disconnect between the decision made and the explanation given.”
Inclusion of the question could have led to an undercount of California’s large population of unauthorized immigrants, not to mention people of color, especially Latinos; low-income people; renters; children; young men and limited English speakers, among others. That in turn could have led to a decrease in both federal aid and federal representation, including the loss of congressional seats in heavily Democratic California.
California is spending more than $100 million on outreach to explain the importance of the Census that’s required to count every living person in the U.S. every 10 years, and Gov. Gavin Newsom included another $50 million in the state’s new budget.
President Trump called the court’s ruling “totally ridiculous” in a tweet announcing that he has asked government lawyers to “delay the Census, no matter how long” until the court could revisit the issue.
The administration should stop playing games. The real Census question is, can the government get the count right?
