Alabama has a proud history of fostering innovation and inspiring great ideas that have transformed how we live, work and do business.
Through the leadership of state Rep. Bill Poole and Sen. Greg Reed, the Legislature passed the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act, a transformative piece of legislation that primes Alabama for success by ensuring that entrepreneurs and technology-based companies have the tools they need to flourish in our state.
Simply put, the AIM Act is a game-changer.
It expands Alabama’s economic development efforts by investing in tech-based jobs, and removing barriers for companies that want to grow in the state. It accomplishes this by focusing on rural development, tech job recruitment and opportunity zone enhancement.
With exciting momentum in all corners of our state, along with advancements in technology, infrastructure and workforce development, there’s never been a better time to connect all of these efforts at the state level so that we are all working together to move Alabama forward.
To accomplish this, we must ensure that the technology community has a seat at the table in policy and economic development discussions.
This new way of approaching economic growth will take collaboration, forward-thinking ideas and shared creative resources from all of us to fuel cutting-edge ideas and change.
By prioritizing the startup and technology sector, I’m confident that Alabama will continue its strong tradition of fostering innovation and becoming a premier destination for businesses of all shapes and sizes.
— Katie Boyd Britt is the president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.
