It's Jan. 1, 2020, just after midnight:
Mankind: "Welcome 2020! We're glad to have you here!"
2020: "Thank you, and I promise to serve you hell!"
Mankind: "What?"
2020 (laughing nervously): "Oops! I meant serve you well."
Mankind (suspiciously): "Say, you're not going to cause us any trouble are you?"
2020: "Me? Oh, no, you don't have to worry about that. I'm very decovid to you."
Mankind: "Huh?"
2020: Devoted! I meant very devoted to you. My bad. You've got to remember I'm still new here. This is all so (insert evil expression and dramatic music) novel."
Mankind: "Uh ... yeah. Ahem, listen. Is there something you're not telling us?"
2020: "No, not at all! Look, just enjoy the New Year on this beautiful night. Why, check out that sky, it's as clear as can be! You can even see the planets. There's Virus — I mean, Venus."
Mankind: "Where?"
2020: "Right there, near Sars — he-he — I mean, Mars."
Mankind: "I'm getting a little worried here. Are you certain there's something you're not telling us? Because we've heard rumors that something terrible might occur this year."
2020 (suddenly concerned that it's been caught): "Oh ... why ... what do you mean?"
Mankind: "Well, it sounds silly, but there's a rumor about some creatures called 'murder hornets.'"
2020: "You weren't supposed to find out about those until May — I mean ... uhhh ... murder hornets? That sounds ridiculous!"
Mankind: "Are you sure? Because that would be awful! That would be the worst thing that could happen this year."
2020: "Look, if there's one thing I can promise you, it's this: murder hornets will not be the worst thing to happen this year."
Mankind: "Whew, that's a relief. Hey wait, what do you mean by ..."
2020: "Never mind all of that. Besides, if there were these silly 'murder hornet' monsters flying around outside, you wouldn't have to worry, what with all the time you'll be spending stuck indoors and isolated this year."
Mankind: "I guess that is true — wait — are you trying to tell me that murder hornets exist and because of them we'll have to stay indoors and isolated this year?"
2020: "No, no, not at all. If there's one thing I can promise you, it's this: Murder hornets will not be the reason you're stuck indoors and isolated this year."
Mankind: "Phew! Good. Wait ... so, we'll be spending a lot of time indoors and isolated this year, huh? Oh, well, at least we'll have sports to keep us entertained."
2020: "Yes. In fact, you just go ahead and (evil giggle) place all your devotion into sports this year."
Mankind: "You mean it? Are you trying to hint that our favorite teams will do well this year?"
2020: "Well, if there's one thing I can promise you, it's this: by the time May rolls around, your favorite teams will have gone a long time without losing a game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.