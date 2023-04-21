Have you heard about the thieves that made off with $200,000 — in dimes?
Yep.
According to news reports, they broke into a truck filled with $750,000 in dimes and fled with some $200,000 worth.
That must have been some sight. I'll bet it was in tenths. Hee-hee. In tenths/intense, get it?
Anyway, the tractor-trailer driver had just picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint when the theft occurred.
The report stated that officers found hundreds of dimes in the parking lot where the theft occurred. In a related matter, the vehicles in that parking lot apparently had exceptionally good brakes.
They all kept stopping on a dime.
I'm sorry about the puns. Puns like those are so cheap. They come a dime a dozen.
Back to the story, though. Here's my issue with this whole deal: I'm not certain the thieves really thought this one through. I mean, how did they plan to spend the dimes without raising suspicion?
I just imagine this scenario:
Thief 1 (entering a supermarket): "Excuse me supermarket employee, but do y'all happen to have a Coinstar?"
Employee: "Yes, it's right over there."
Thief 1: "Thank you. All right, boys, bring 'em in!"
And then a procession of accomplices walks in with wheelbarrows full of dimes.
Employee: "Uh, sir, I don't think ... "
But the employee's voice is drowned out by the loud clanking of dimes being put into the machine. The manager comes along and sees what's unfolding.
Manager: "What in the world are you people doing? You're going to break the machine."
Thief 1: "Don't worry, we'll be done in a moment or two — months."
Manager: "Where did you get all those dimes?"
Thief 2 (sticking a dime in the manager's shirt pocket): "Just quit asking questions, and there's more where that came from."
Manager: "Are you crazy?"
Thief 1: "That's what the waiter said when I tried to pay for my lunch with 86 dimes. I showed him, though. I took back my 19-dime tip."
Thief 2: "Hey, Boss, how long are we going to be? The parking meter's running out of time."
Thief 1: "Gee, if only we had some small increments of change to put in it."
Thief 2: "Yeah, if only — oh, you're being sarcastic."
Just then, a police officer comes in and notices what's going on.
Officer: "All right, everyone, hands up."
Thief 1: "Why? Are we doing something suspicious?"
Officer: "What do you think? Theft, of course."
At that point, a huge explosion erupts.
Officer: "And destruction of a Coinstar machine."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.