If you're like most Americans, one of the first thoughts you have when you wake up in the morning is: "Hmm, I wonder what's going on with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection these days."
Well, I have good news because I have the answer to that one.
Get ready because here it comes: The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a violation notice to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and, if the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection does not do something about that violation, it will face a fine that would be paid to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Hey, don't give my mug shot that look, you're the one always waking up just having to know what's up with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection these days.
Nonetheless, I'll explain.
An Associated Press article states that the department (I'm just going to start calling the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection "the department" because otherwise I'd just keep having to write out the entire name of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection every time I reference the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and that is unnecessary, although I've gotten really good at writing out "the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection" due to writing out "the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection" so much in this piece) issued a violation notice regarding an unauthorized project that cleared vegetation from almost three acres of wetlands.
The vegetation that was cleared was a wildlife management area that houses such critters as the threatened barred owl. That poor owl. First they barred it and now they've threatened it.
And, yep, the department is the one accused of committing the violation. Now it has to restore the site within 30 days or else pay itself the fine it threatened itself with when it ordered itself to restore it or pay a fine to itself.
I don't know how this is going to end, but I'll almost bet it will involve the department coming out of it just fine while somehow costing the taxpayers more money.
Don't worry, though. I'll keep up with what's happening at the department, so you'll stay updated. After all, I've gotten so good at writing out "the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection" that I may as well put this new talent to use.
So sleep well, knowing you will awaken fully updated with what's going on with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (see? I'm so good at writing that now!) these days.
