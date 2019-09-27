Well it's been quite a remarkable news week, hasn't it?
I mean — WOW — what a blockbuster of an event that occurred! The events of this are something that will go down in history. Our grandchildren will be reading about it in their history books.
Or history tablets. Or holograms — whatever they'll have by then.
Of course, I don't have to tell you what I'm talking about when I discuss the monumental event that occurred in our nation.
And, of course, I am speaking of the fact that a new record has been set in the tortilla toss.
Don't give my mugshot that look. What did you think I was talking about? What other news could possibly have been bigger?
Yep, we have a new tortilla toss champion — David Rush. The Idaho man managed to fling a tortilla 54 feet, 5 inches, according to news reports.
That smashed the previous mark of 30 feet, 1 inch, which is impressive for two reasons:
Reason 1 why it is impressive: It was way farther than the previous record.
Reason 2 why it is impressive: Not only did he break the record, there actually was a record.
I mean, the fact that a group came up with the idea of flinging tortillas is remarkable enough, yet alone the fact that there is an organization that keeps tabs of distances.
From what I hear, there also is a record for the furthest taco ever thrown, but it's not talked about much because it's a sad story. It seems the taco that was used in the feat once was a very proud, full taco but after being flung, it was barely a shell of itself.
Hee-hee! Ha-Ha!
Oh shut up, that's funny and you know it.
I suppose that means you don't want to hear my burrito joke. In that case, I won't tell it, and just call it a wrap.
Tee-hee! I slay me!
Anyway, according to reports, Rush's first official throw did not count because it "failed to meet the goal set by the dignitaries."
I don't know what that means, either, although the fact that the judges are called dignitaries has somehow made my day.
The report adds that Rush's second throw was disqualified because it "bounced off the ground."
Finally, his third attempt was the perfect toss, which I guess means it never hit the ground so what in the heck happened to it?
Either way, I'm here to announce that I intend to break the 54-foot, 5-inch distance record.
Yep, and I guarantee I'll succeed, too, because I have a strategy for making that tortilla go farther than 54 feet, 5 inches.
I don't want to reveal my secret ahead of time, but let's just say the first step involves heading to a building that is at least 54 feet, 6 inches tall.
