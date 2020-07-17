The other day I came across this headline: "Florida family finds alligator swimming in backyard pool."
And you know what? I almost didn't bother to read it because it's become so common for Florida residents to find alligators at their homes.
Still, I couldn't resist and I did find some interesting quotes in the article, such as: "Every time they opened the filter lid the alligator would dart out and swim laps around the pool."
I mean, you can't blame the gator for wanting to get some exercise after being cooped up in the filter.
But my favorite quote was from someone with the Croc Encounters team that responded to the scene, who said they could release the alligator back into the wild because under Florida law, "Alligators under 4 feet are not considered a nuisance unlike larger ones."
OK, even by Florida measures that's a pretty strong quote. But, again, it's amazing how common this has become in Florida.
Having said that, one thing that did catch my eye is the county where this happened — Hillsborough County.
If you read last week's column, that county may sound familiar. That's because in last week's column I shared this headline: "Case of brain-eating amoeba found in Hillsborough County."
That must be one entertaining county.
Nonetheless, my point here is alligators in Florida are showing up uninvited at people's houses like an in-law at Christmas. Yep, that's my point, all right. At least I thought that was my point. That all changed with another article I read this week.
To preface this, let me say that, as odd as it must be to wake up in Florida and see an alligator in your pool or yard, at least the Floridian probably thinks, "Well, what do you expect? Alligators belong in Florida. They're all over the place."
Well, the aforementioned article has blown that away. Its headline is: "Loose kangaroo captured by police in Florida city."
Yep. Kangaroo. In Florida!
The article states authorities captured the kangaroo and brought it to the South Florida Wildlife Center. They are unsure how it ended up hopping around in Florida, but at least it's safe and nobody was harmed by being kicked by it like in those Looney Tunes cartoons (poor ol' Sylvester).
I hope it stays away from the gators. We don't need them to mate. The last thing Florida needs is a gatoroo.
So to summarize, Florida has got alligators everywhere, coupled now by kangaroos and — lest we forget — that brain-eating amoeba.
So what does all this have to do with us? Well, I don't claim to be a geography whiz, but I'm fairly certain Florida borders Alabama. Therefore, it is clear that we are next in line for the invasion this year.
After all, would you expect anything less from 2020?
