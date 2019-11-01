Recently, a group found a message in a bottle that had been sent from a kindergarten class from the state of Washington in 1998.
According to reports, researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found it on a Hawaiian island while searching for monk seals.
I Googled monk seals and was disappointed to find out they were not all wearing brown robes and sandals.
Anyway, the article states the message involved questions from the class. That is coincidental because I, too, sent a message in a bottle in 1998. In fact, I remember some of the questions:
"To whom it may concern. Or is it, 'To who it may concern?' That always confuses me. In fact, I've always wondered if the proper way to address a fetus is, 'To womb it may concern.'
Har-har! Hee-hee! Sorry about that. I'm certain I'll grow out of such stupid jokes in the future.
But let's focus on my questions, and I have a bunch of them.
First and foremost, of course, is the question that any typical American would ask a future person: Football still exists, right?
If so, that's great! If not, don't bother telling me because if football doesn't exist, then you and I don't exist because without football the world will end, so this whole letter will be a moot point.
Which brings me to my next question: Do people still say, 'moot point?' Is that still a thing?
Which brings me to my next question: Do people still ask, 'Is that still a thing?' Is that still a thing?
By the way, we have this newfangled deal called the 'World Wide Web.' Have you heard of it? I doubt you have, because I think it's just some silly fad. It'll never stick around. I mean, it's not like it's one of those things that will be here forever. You know, like video stores. Those will never go away!
Back to sports: I'm an Atlanta Braves fan and they won the World Series a few years ago. I figure they've probably won several since then. How many have they gotten? And don't go trying to prank me by saying none. I mean, that would be impossible. It would be like saying something ridiculous like the Montreal Expos have moved to Washington and won the World Series.
On to music: Have people still heard of The Rolling Stones? They were a band from the 1960s and believe it or not, they still were popular in my day. I'm certain by the time you find this, they will all be retired. And heck, let's face it, it's not like Keith Richards is going to be around for more than a couple of more years at the rate he's going.
Oh, well, I've got to go now. I hope whoever (whomever? wombever?) gets this letter embraces it like a monk seal embraces a brown robe and sandals!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.