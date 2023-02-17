I've said a lot about Florida Man over the years, but there is one thing I should give him credit for — he's the most honest convenience store burglar you'll ever meet.
I'll explain by sharing this tidbit from an Associated Press article from Palm Coast, Florida.
"Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted to Facebook, the suspect told deputies he left his debit card so he 'could come back later and pay' for the items he took."
Yep.
I'm not certain this guy was at the top of his class at the University of Criminaling.
In my mind, there really is a University of Criminaling. It's where all the best names in crime have gone: Capone, Dillinger, Congress, everyone.
And you know what the school's mascot would be?
Easy, it would be — missing.
It's somewhere in a trunk with its mouth taped up.
Nonetheless, Florida Man and his professors must have had some interesting conversations during classes:
Prof: "Now remember, class, when you break into a store, make sure you leave ..."
Florida Man: "Your debit card, right?"
Prof: "I was going to say 'nothing behind.'"
Florida Man: "Oh, I see. So you bring the card with you when you return to pay later?"
Prof: "What? No, that defeats the whole purpose. Are you stupid?"
Florida Man: "That's what me Murder 101 professor asked, too."
Prof: "What prompted him to ask you that?"
Florida Man: "Well, when he posed the question to the class about the most important thing to bring to a stabbing, I said a surgeon."
Prof: "What?"
Florida Man: "Sure. I mean, if you're stabbing someone, you run the risk of killing him. You need a surgeon on hand immediately. It's basic science."
Prof: "Wait, weren't you in my Identity Theft 201 class?"
Florida Man: "Yeah, I'm not surprised you remember me because you said I left a big impression on you."
Prof: "No, I said I should leave a big impression on your head with a hammer."
Florida Man: "Oh, that's right. That was right after I pointed out that you need to be careful when you steal someone's identity, because someone else might find out you have it and that person could take advantage of the situation by using it to buy a bunch of stuff."
Prof: "Get out of my class now. You should be expelled from the university. What would Capone say if he witnessed this moment?"
Florida Man: "That having me around is taxing? Ha-ha! Get it?"
Prof: "Hoo-boy. Hey, I'll tell you what, I won't recommend you get expelled. "
Florida Man: "That's great!"
Prof: "In fact, I know of a perfect position for you here at the university."
Florida Man: "Really? What is it?"
Prof: "Right alongside the school mascot."
