I read this week that NASA reported a 150-foot asteroid is hurtling toward Earth.
In fact, according to the story, today is the day it should arrive. Only it won't really arrive on Earth. NASA officials said it will miss by 17,150 miles.
Still, if you would like to see it, it is possible to do so. There are, however, two minor catches:
Minor Catch No. 1: It only can be viewed through a telescope.
Minor Catch No. 2: You somehow need to wind up in Asia, Australia or eastern Europe between now and this afternoon to do so because those are going to be the places where it's visible.
Once you get past those two minor hurtles, you can view away!
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Missing by 17,150 miles, huh? That's about how far this nimrod's jokes usually miss."
You know, outerspace put-downs particularly hurt me, because in space nobody can hear me cry. They're like punches in the gut that land right in the ol' asteroid belt.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "There's a pandemic, riots, murder hornets and everything else going on. Why would this guy choose to discuss an asteroid that won't even hit us?"
Well, that's exactly my point, because the story itself wasn't what I found so intriguing. Nope, when I read the story, which trended for a short time on Twitter, what really amazed me were the replies from people when they realized it was not going to hit Earth.
They were not replies of relief. Instead, they were sarcastic (I hope) responses that indicated the screwball state of affairs here on Earth in 2020.
Among them:
"So close!"
"Quit teasing us NASA!"
"Do you think Elon Musk can get that rocket of his to push the asteroid our way?"
And my personal favorite (this works best if you read it in Bob Uecker's voice: "Jusssssst a bit outside."
So if nothing else, that at least tells me we all still have our senses of humor, and in a weird way it gives me a feeling of, "Wow, we really are in this together."
Now, again, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Well we don't all have a sense of humor," as you glare accusingly at my column mug.
Oh, very funny! The ol' double put down today, huh?
Well, I forgive you, considering the crazy state of times.
Besides, how could I get mad on International Asteroid Day? That's right, I'm giving the day a name!
In fact, I'm giving the asteroid a name, too, and it's the perfect one for the times:
Murphy, as in Murphy's Law.
