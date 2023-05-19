Allow me to take this moment to wish peace to each and every one of you.
Yep, I'm all about peace. Love me some peace.
You may be wondering what has me in such a peaceful state all of a sudden. Well, I'll tell you what has happened: I have reached a point in my life where all I care about is what can be done for the betterment and peace of others.
Well, that's not exactly truthful. The real reason is more like this: I want $1 million.
I'll explain.
You know the Nobel Prize? Well, I've only recently discovered that winning it usually comes with a reward of over $1 million.
With that bit of knowledge, I have become extremely motivated to win a Nobel Prize. So, I delved into categories and evaluated the possibility of me winning the prize in each one. That went like this:
Chemistry: What I know about chemistry is there are combinations of letters and numbers that represent elements or gases or something like that and then they throw them together and say, "and that's terbium" or some other element, and I'll never understand how and can't help but feel that they made it up. So that's over my head, leading me to:
Physics: I actually was kind of excited about possibly faking my way through this one. That is, until I looked at the word more closely and realized it was physics and not psychics. So that's out, bringing me to:
Medicine: No matter what ailment might happen to me I immediately am able to diagnose it as a rare disease that will spell my ultimate doom, merely by going onto webmd.com. However, I'd have to become a doctor or nurse or something and that requires being smart, which, as any regular reader of this column acknowledges, counts me out. Plus, I'd probably have to be around sick people and that's just gross. So next in line is:
Economic Sciences: Ha-ha! No way. So that brings me to:
Literature: Hey, it's about writing. Maybe I can show them my columns and — OK never mind. That leaves me with one option:
Peace: Hey now, this is a possibility. I don't have to be smart, just peaceful. So that's the one I'm going with. Now all I ask is that y'all nominate me to the Nobel Prize Committee in a letter of recommendation and/or bribery. After all, I am nothing if not a man of peace.
What's that you say? You're not going to do it? WHY YOU NO GOOD, LOUSY ... sorry about that. Peace, Bernie. Peace.
Come on, surely you can find it in your heart to do it. I mean, when have I ever been known to lose my cool? I mean other than during football season but in my defense there's no excuse for the team I've dedicated four hours to watching suddenly fumbling the ball away like some kind of stupid, foolish, bumbleheaded — oh, sorry about that. Peace. Ooohhhmmmmmm!
My point is, just toss them my name and recognition and I'll become a millionaire and be out of your hair, all right?
Peace out.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.