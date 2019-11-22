Are you ready for it? Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Are you ready for the traditional carving, blessing and thankfulness?
And by that, I mean, families carving each other up with arguments, blessing each other out and being thankful they only do it once a year.
Ah, it's a magical way to head into the Christmas season, isn't it?
Don't worry, though, because Bernie is here to help you avoid the dreaded arguments about the Big 3: politics, religion, sports.
Just follow my advice when facing the following scenarios and you'll be able to ward of Obnoxious Relative (OR, for short).
Scenario 1 (Politics):
OR: "The president (should/should not) be impeached! You agree with me, don't you?"
You: "I take a very bold stance."
OR: "Oh, so you agree so much with me that you are boldly proclaiming it!"
You: "No, by bold, I mean, "Bold And The Beautiful," as in, if these hearings don't stop preempting my favorite soap, heads are gonna roll!"
See? Obnoxious Relative never saw that coming, and it'll produce great laughs around the dinner table.
Scenario 2 (Religion):
OR: "So are you still attending (insert church name here) or have you wised up and decided to join my church?"
You: "I've joined a cult."
OR: "WHAT?"
You: "It's a great one, too, because all you have to do to join is follow one simple rule.
OR: "One rule, huh? And just what is that crazy rule?"
You: "Well, it requires that you argue about religion around the table on Thanksgiving, and it appears you're interested in joining. I have some pamphlets in the car if you'd like."
That'll keep Obnoxious Relative off balance for the duration of the meal.
Scenario 3 (Sports):
OR: "My team is better than your team!"
You: "Really? What's your team's number?"
OR: "We're No. 1!"
You: "No, I mean number of obnoxious fans. The best teams have the most obnoxious fans, because the success of the teams generates more enthusiasm in its fan base and it's only human nature that the fans of those teams become obnoxious due to the success of their teams. So, are you part of the most obnoxious group in sports?"
OR: "Well ... if that's the case ... YES! Yes I am!"
You: "I agree."
The best part about this is OR will think he or she just won that argument. At some point, while driving home from Thanksgiving and gloating about the victory, it will dawn on OR that he or she has just been played.
And you'll be driving home also, knowing what is unfolding in OR's vehicle.
And then you'll have a Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.