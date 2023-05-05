I've never had eel rice. Heck, until recently I never even knew such food existed.
But today I know, and, apparently so do a whole lot of upset people in Japan.
I'll explain.
A couple of weeks ago, there was an attempted pipe bomb attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
So that should explain what I mean. I'm glad I could clear that up. Well, see y'all next week!
What's that, you say? I didn't explain what I was talking about? I guess it's safe to say I left you wanting moray.
Ha-ha! You might be uncertain whether that was a great pun at this point, but once you find out the theme of today's column, you -- well, then you'll be certain that's it's not a great pun.
But that's not my whole point here. Nope, my whole point here is I must go out and have me some eel rice because it must be delicious, so much in fact that it may cost Koichi Tani his job.
You see, Tani is the chairman of Japan's National Public Safety Commission.
And, as I said above, there recently was an assassination attempt on Japan's prime minister. It just so happened that Tani was eating eel rice when he found out about the attempt.
So, as you could imagine, when Tani, being in the highest safety position in Japan, found out about the attempt, he rushed right into action by immediately finishing his eel rice.
Yep.
I'll let this excerpt from the Associated Press article take it from here:
“I was told that we can eat delicious unagi (eel) rice bowl there, and I was really looking forward to it," Tani told party lawmakers. “Just as I was going to dig into it, I got a call from the National Police Agency saying something was thrown at the prime minister in Wakayama," Tani said.
“But I fully savored and finished … my unadon (eel rice bowl),” he said, beaming.
My favorite part was the "beaming" description at the end. I can just see him there, still languishing in the afterglow of that delicious eel.
Wait a minute. Beaming? Afterglow? You know what I think happened? I think he ate an electric eel and that was just the reaction.
Someone help Tani, he's being electrocuted!
No wonder he got such a charge out of the meal.
Nonetheless, some Japanese officials are none too happy about this whole situation, especially with Hiroshima hosting the G-7 summit later this month.
I don't know what's going to happen with this story moving forward, but I do know this: If they don't serve eel rice during that summit, I'm going to be highly disappointed.
