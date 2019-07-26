I hear a lot of talk about the problem with organized crime in this nation, but don't worry I have a solution.
That's right FBI, your worries are over!
Now, I can't take complete credit for this solution. No, in my traditionally humble manner, I'm only taking 99.9999 percent of the credit. Hollywood gets the rest.
Yep, that's me — humbling right along.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "He misspelled 'bumbling.'"
I spend a great deal of time being humbled thanks to you.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "OK, Bernie, go ahead and share with us this lame-brain idea that absolutely won't work as always."
Well, I'm glad to see you finally take such an optimistic tone.
Here's my idea: Get rid of all the abandoned warehouses.
Again, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "You mean like the one in your skull?"
On quite a roll today, aren't you?
But again, I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "What?!"
Allow me to explain, and this is that .0001 percent credit to Hollywood: Every time there is a television show or movie involving some type of organized crime, the criminals use an abandoned warehouse as their headquarters.
And as we know, television shows and movies always stick completely to reality. I know that's true because I read it somewhere on the internet and there never has been anything false on the internet.
I don't know what it is about abandoned warehouses, but those things are mob magnets.
I wonder if there's a realty firm that specializes in mob warehouses.
"Just look at all the spaciousness in this building," the realtor would gush while giving the tour to the mob boss who is decked out in a pinstripe suit (they all wear pinstripe suits. It's like a uniform or something).
The mob boss is looking around, going, "This has potential. I could put the bar in that corner, my desk in that corner and — wow that corner over there would be the perfect spot to keep people we have tied to chairs!"
For some reason, it's a mob law that you always have to have a victim tied to a chair.
And then they leave the victim alone, which allows the victim time to find a glass chard somewhere, hop the chair over to it, grab it, cut the ropes and escape.
That's a fatal flaw in mob strategy. I'm just glad mobsters don't watch the same shows I do, or they'd learn about that flaw.
None of that matters, though, because thanks to my warehouse-demolition solution there will be no more mobs.
That's good news to us all, although I am worried about the harm this will do to the pinstripe suit manufacturing industry.
