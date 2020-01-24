The Super Bowl still is nine days away, but already there are some interesting stories going on out there.
Oh, sure, there's that part where two teams are going to play for some title that isn't the College Football National Championship but I guess still is important in its own small way, but that's not what I'm talking about here.
Nope, what I'm talking about is a dead peanut.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Well, Bernie's still around to write this column so the wrong nut died."
That hurts me to the point that this nut is just a shell of himself. You are the nutcracker to my soul.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "What does he mean by a dead peanut?"
Well, it's not just any peanut. It's THE peanut.
I'm talking Mr. Peanut!
That's right, Mr. Peanut is dead!
Now before you go and start mourning him, I should mention two things: (1) This likely is a publicity stunt leading up to a Super Bowl commercial for Planters, and, perhaps more importantly, (2) He doesn't actually exist.
Anyway, there is a video going around that shows — just when you thought this couldn't get weirder — Mr. Peanut sacrificing his life to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.
There are numerous news stories about it, but my favorite is a CNN online article, and not just because its headline is "Mr. Peanut is dead for some reason" but also because it quotes Mr. Clean.
Don't give my column mug that look, I can't help what's true. According to the article, Mr. Clean tweeted out, "Always classy, always crunchy, always cleaned up nicely. We'll miss him!"
I don't know what Planters has in mind for the Super Bowl, but I know I can't wait to find out.
Speaking of Twitter, apparently I'm not the only one looking forward to the Super Bowl. According to a tweet from Darren Rovell, who is a sports writer who writes a lot about the business side of sports, someone has paid more than $60,000 for two seats to the Super Bowl.
According to the tweet, the seats in the 72 Club include food, alcohol and a television and are "meant to simulate your living room."
That's right: they are paying $60,000 for a game experience that creates the illusion of not being at the game.
I'm not certain they have thought that one through.
Still, they will have a television and that's the important thing because, let's face it, the real question on Super Bowl Sunday will be whether Planters is going to find a way in its commercial to bring back Mr. Peanut.
