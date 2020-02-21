From time to time, there are atrocities that are so atrocious that their atrociousness goes well beyond previous atrociousnessities that had previously been considered in the realm of atrociousable.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Oh, he's out of material so he's just doing a column about his column."
That hurts atrociouseonically.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Are those forms of atrocious even real words?"
Hey, sometimes things are so atrocious that you have to make up words to define their level of atrociousentirety.
But I know what else-else you're thinking. You're thinking. "OK, goofball, tell us what has you upset this time. Oh, and I'm almost certain else-else is not a word, either."
Well, it's fitting here, though, because else-else is a double-stuff of else. That's double-stuff, as in double-stuffed Oreo cookies, which — if I know my history — is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
Now I know what else-else-else you're thinking. You're thinking. "He doesn't know his history."
But — in what might be a first for this column — I know what else-else-else-else you're thinking. You're thinking, "What does all this have to do with Oreos?"
Well, I'll tell you what it has to do with Oreos.
In a minute.
First, though, since we just performed the never-before witnessed quadruple else-else-else-else, and since we're discussing Oreos, let's stop for a moment to picture quadruple-stuffed Oreos.
And yes, they actually exist. What a time to be alive!
But I can't enjoy that idea right now because one thing keeps getting in the way of me imagining the deliciousness of the Oreo. And that thing is called: 10 down.
Yep, 10 down.
I'll explain.
According to numerous news reports, USA Today drew quite a bit of controversy thanks to its Feb. 12 crossword puzzle.
Specifically, the 10 down spot of the puzzle, the clue of which was, "Cookie that some people eat with mustard.”
And, I am sorry to report, the answer was "Oreo."
I know, I know. It's ridiculous but that was the answer.
It has drawn the ire of a lot of people, including myself.
I mean, in what planet does that even make sense?
However, I felt that, before writing this, I should at least try the Oreo-mustard combination. So, I did it.
And it was delicious!
Granted, I had the mustard on a ham sandwich, followed a few minutes later by 1 or 30 Oreos because — come on — who eats Oreos and mustard at the same time?
So help me, if the pineapple-on-pizza people are behind this I'll lose it!
But you know what? I owe it to you the reader to actually try an Oreo dipped in mustard. So, for you I'll do it. I am moving forward with the Great Experiment.
And I'll report back my findings next week.
To be continued ...
