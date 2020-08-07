Last week, I wrote about my impeccable record with the Rubik's Cube. And by impeccable, I mean horrendous.
As you may recall, I decided to break the 16.71-second record for the quickest time to solve a Rubik's Cube while hopping on a pogo stick.
In case you wanted an update on that goal, here it is: It ain't happening.
It turns out, there are two major issues that stood in the way of solving the cube on a pogo stick:
1) My inability to solve the cube.
2) My inability to stay on that stupid stick.
In other words, no way it's happening. I've accepted that, so you may as well, too.
Yep. That's it for anything to do with me and a weird record connected to the Rubik's Cube. In fact, I'm just going to try to get my mind off of it by doing a little web scrolling. Let me just find some random headline to take me away from all of that.
Let's see, here's one: "Man solves six Rubik's cubes underwater for Guinness record."
Oh, come on! I mean these guys are really rubbing it in now.
According to the article, a 25-year-old named Illayaram Sekar solved six Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes — all while remaining underwater.
He beat the record set in 2014 by Anthony Brooks, who completed five cubes underwater, before ultimately drowning.
I'm kidding! It was four cubes.
I'm kidding again!
Brooks came up for air after five cubes and was alive and well, and still remains what the article identifies as a "speed-cuber."
So now we have speed-cubers. And here I am, still a can't-cuber. A real cuber-goober, I am.
As if I hadn't tortured myself enough over all of this, I couldn't resist Googling other Rubik's Cube records, and came across a teenager named Que Jianya from Fujian, China.
Que is good at juggling. So, finally, I thought, I can watch a fun video of a guy juggling and maybe it'll take my mind off my cube ineptitude (inepticube, if you will).
So I start watching him juggle and guess what the three objects are that he's juggling.
Yep, three Rubik's cubes.
"Well," I thought, "at least I don't have to sit around and watch some guy solve a cube. At least I ... "
And then it hit me: The little brat was solving all three Rubik's cubes at the same time — all while juggling them in the process!
Over the course of 5 minutes, 2.43 seconds, Que tossed, caught, moved a space, caught another, moved a space, and so on until he had solved them all!
So I have an announcement: As it turns out, I plan to embark on a Rubik's cube record after all — the longest time between watching videos of people solving the cube.
Guinness, here I come!
