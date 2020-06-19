Happy Father's Day Weekend everyone!
I know it's not the weekend yet, but it's Friday and let's face it, nobody really works on Friday.
Saying you're working hard on a Friday is the office version of telling someone, "I'm on my way" while still sitting in your recliner at home. We all tell those little lies.
And speaking of recliners, Happy Father's Day Weekend everyone!
Something takes over you when you become a father. It changes you forever. Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Hey, as long as we're telling lies, your columns are tolerable."
Going to stick it to the old man even on Father's Day Weekend, huh?
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "By saying 'Something takes over your when you become a father,' I'll bet he's talking about a father's amazing unconditional love for his child."
OK that too, but what I'm talking about is suddenly possessing Dad-isms.
I'll explain.
Let's say a family is at a restaurant and after the meal is done and check is paid everyone gets up to leave. For years, the male basically just gets up to leave, saying nothing. However, the moment he becomes a father, he can't help himself and must say one of three things:
1. "Time to blow this Popsicle stand."
2. "Let's rock 'n' roll."
3. "Let's make like a baby and head out."
Dads out there, don't act like you don't do that! I cannot leave a restaurant without saying one of them. It's a gift and a curse.
Oh, and when the dad gets the check, we must take a look at it and say, "Well, let's check out the damage." That, of course, is followed by the fake heart attack.
As we all know, the thermostat at a house is like the Holy Grail to any dad. We can sense it when a hand touches it, and we must ward off all increases in degrees for even a few minutes out of fear that it might cost us an extra 50 cents in that month's utilities bill.
The favorite comeback I've ever heard from a dad goes as follows:
Dad: "Don't touch that thermostat!"
Child: "But Dad I'm cold."
Dad: "Hi Cold, I'm Dad."
Child: "Come on, it's freezing in here."
Dad: "Well, sit in the corner of the room, it's 90 degrees."
Yep, you new dads out there might think this won't happen to you, then one day you realize you can't call any noun it's name without ending it in "ski" and then all of a sudden one day your phone rings and you'll answer it with, "Yellow!"
Some new dads out there still might not believe these things automatically happen. To them, I offer a challenge: go out to the grill and pick up the grill tongs.
You just said, "Let's fire up this beast" and snapped the tongs together a few times, didn't you?
Yes, you did. You can try to prevent it from happening to you, but it's impossible.
So my best advice is accept it, embrace it, love it, and Happy Father's Day Weekend!
