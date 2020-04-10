I don't know if you've heard about this one yet, but authorities arrested some people on various drug charges in Limestone County this week.
They had a lot of ecstasy pills and marijuana.
There is a reason I am mentioning this in a humor column.
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Humor column? That's what this was supposed to be all this time? Dave Barry must be rolling over in his grave, and he's not even dead."
Not going to social distance your sarcasm from me, huh?
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "What's so funny about a drug bust?"
Well, I'm glad I pretended you asked, because here's the humorous part: According to various articles about the arrest, in addition to drug charges, the suspects were charged with violating Alabama's health order that is in place as part of the response to the coronavirus.
You see, we should only be out and about for essential needs, and officers said drug trafficking is "non-essential."
Yep.
You've got to admit, that's clever.
I guess for that matter, it's a non-essential business, as well.
Come to think of it, I'll bet, if it turns out they are guilty, the drug dealers were doing business without a proper business license. That could be an additional charge (note to Limestone County authorities: if you do so, please tell me. I'd love to do a follow-up column on that).
Granted, another law enforcement agency is offering assistance to drug users, albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner.
According to a story from WFLA television station, Atlantic Beach, Florida, is making an offer to anyone who has illegal methamphetamines.
The department posted a public service announcement on its Facebook page, offering to test anyone's meth to make sure it is not infested with the coronavirus, according to the story.
Even though they did so as a joke, I just know someone is going to fall for it. I have tremendous faith in Florida Man.
So hats off to Limestone County and Atlantic Beach departments. Now those are essential workers doing essential work.
And, since Easter is this weekend, allow me to calm any fears you may have concerning whether a certain individual is considered an essential worker. I am, of course, speaking about the Easter Bunny.
Well, don't worry, because New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this week that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker.
In fact, according to numerous news reports, Ardern also declared the Tooth Fairy to be essential.
Of course, since the Tooth Fairy deals in money, I just hope it has a business license.
