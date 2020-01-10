If you often read this column, you know about my obsession with Florida Man.
If you don't, I'll summarize it: I have an obsession with Florida Man.
Now that you're all caught up, I have decided to avoid discussing Florida Man this week.
Nope, I'm not going to write anything about the odd news items that include the phrase "A Florida man ..."
That's right, I'm not going to do that.
With that out of the way, let's discuss today's topic: Florida Parrot!
Hey, don't give my column mug that look — all I promised was no Florida Man this week.
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Oh, well, it could be worse. At least he isn't delving into one of those screwball, 'Now I know what you're thinking' deals."
Sorry/not sorry to disappoint.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "As long as this nimrod has reeled me in, I may as well trudge forward and read about Florida Parrot."
I appreciate your enthusiasm.
For this one, we go to the Florida city of Lake Worth — the city that measures its worth in denominations of lakes — where Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from someone who reported hearing someone in their neighbor's house scream "Let me out!"
When deputies arrived, the man who opened the door showed them to the voice behind the scream. That's right: his pet parrot, Rambo. The man explained he taught the parrot to scream "Let me out!" when he was a kid.
Today, the 40-year-old parrot continues the tradition.
Someone else who may be yelling "Let me out!" is Akbar Akram. According to news reports from Tampa, Akram has pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking.
Only it wasn't drugs he was trafficking. It was a mess of live water monitor lizards.
That's right: Florida Lizard! Or, technically, Florida Lizards.
The article states the man violated the Lacey Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Treaty by smuggling them into Florida from the Philippines.
The Associated Press article explains, "He avoided customs authorities by placing the lizards in socks, which were sealed closed with tape and concealed inside electronic equipment and shipped under a false label."
I hope he at least was gracious enough to the lizards to wash his socks first.
If you're curious, monitor lizards have "elongated necks, heavy bodies, long-forked tongues, strong claws and long tails," the story states.
So, basically, they're the blind dates of lizards.
Well, I did it. I managed to avoid saying you-know-what. Who knows? Maybe 2020 will be the Year of the Florida Critter.
A man can dream.
