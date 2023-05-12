I don't want to alarm anyone or anything, but THE SUN'S GONNA SWALLOW US WHOLE!
So sleep well tonight.
Seriously, though, it is. It's going to be one big gulp, like a cartoon character eating a hamburger.
Oh, there probably is one thing I should mention: It'll be approximately 5 billion years before that happens.
Come to think of it, I probably should have pointed that out at the start, but, hey, everyone loves a good scare and now you've gotten one. You're welcome. It's what I do.
Back to this sun eating us deal, though.
According to news reports, astronomers reported observing a star eating up a planet approximately the size of Jupiter in – and I quote — "one big gulp."
Astronomers described the Jupiter-size object as a giant gas, and that makes a lot of sense. I don't care how big that star is, when it swallowed something the size of Jupiter in a single gulp, the result was bound to be giant gas.
I would imagine that star was searching around for a planet-size Pepcid after that one.
An article on the discovery quotes Morgan MacLeod of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics as saying the exact same thing will happen to Earth one day, and the sun will be the culprit.
“If it’s any consolation, this will happen in about 5 billion years,” MacLeod added.
So, if you're still around in some 5 billion, 2 thousand and 23 years, it's not gonna be pretty. Once that happens, Earth's population will only be 1, with, of course, that lone survivor being the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards.
I mean nothing's going to kill that guy. Wild horses couldn't drag him away. We'll all be dead but hey, you can't always get what you want.
But this whole situation has me wondering something: When I wrote out "5 billion, 2 thousand and 23 years" I thought about what that's going to be like when we spell out the date.
What I mean is, we have to make a decision at some point whether to start using commas when we spell out years. It might look weird today to have the year 2023 turn into 2,023, but if we don't do that, then in 5 billion years, it'll be the year 5000002023. Wouldn't it make more sense to call it the year 5,000,002,023?
So I formally propose going with 5,000,002,023. I can just envision people writing that number now, and complaining, "Here it is, almost February, and I'm still keep writing 5,000,002,022 on my checks."
So let's make the change today. Of course, in my incredible humility I fully expect to receive recognition for coming up with the idea going forward. I can just hear the conversation billions of years from now:
"That Delinski sure knew what he was doing when he had us add commas to the years."
"You are so right, Mr. Richards."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.