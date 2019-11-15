I recently read about a Louisiana man who went to Walmart, hopped on an electric-powered shopping cart, and drove to a bar about a half-mile away.
The reason, according to the article: because if he didn't use a vehicle to get there, he wouldn't be charged with drunk driving. So, he climbed aboard and drove from bar to bar.
And, it turns out, he did avoid being charged with a misdemeanor. Instead, he was charged with unauthorized use of a movable, which is a felony.
So, in short, the man avoided a misdemeanor by getting caught committing a felony.
Fortunately, I recently was able to get an interview with "Didn't Think Things Through Guy." We'll just call him DTTTG for short. The interview, which did, in fact, take place except no it didn't, went like this:
Me: "So, how was jail?"
DTTTG: "I didn't stay long. I was able to escape by crawling through a vent."
Me: "So you found your way to freedom, huh?"
DTTTG: "No, the vent led into a maximum security prison. I guess I didn't think things through."
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Didn't think things through, huh? I know how he feels. That's how I feel every time I decide to read this goober's column."
You know, sometimes you can be the dead battery in the electric-powered shopping cart of my confidence.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Surely Bernie's not going to make this whole column a bunch of made-up examples of that guy not thinking things through."
Well, smarty pants, it just so happens I'm not going to make this whole column about that. I'm only going to make the remainder of this column about that.
Now back to this exclusive interview that I didn't have:
Me: "That's a tough break, right there."
DTTTG: "Yeah, it's like that time I got in trouble for talking in class."
Me: "Got caught, huh?"
DTTTG: "No, I got out of that. I explained to the principal that I wouldn't have been foolish enough to talk, especially since I was trying to go unnoticed in class so I wouldn't get caught cheating off a classmate's test at that time."
Me: "I'll bet your parents punished you for that."
DTTTG: "Nah, I figured out a way to make them forget about that. I told them, 'Well at least I was in class, unlike most days when I skip school to go to the illegal cockfights."
Me: "Maybe if you just plead the Fifth sometimes ... "
DTTTG: "I tried that once in court. Didn't work."
Me: "What happened?"
DTTTG: "I told the judge that I wasn't going to comment on the grounds that it might incriminate me because it might make me accidentally admit to the bank robbery."
Me: "Why didn't that work?"
DTTTG: "I was just there for a traffic ticket. They didn't even know about the robbery until I opened my big mouth."
Me: "You really don't think things through, do you?"
DTTTG: "Are we finished with this interview? I can't stay long. I've been invited to a party, and I've got to get to Walmart before all the electric carts are gone."
