Well there is one silver lining to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to several news stories, the Writers' Guild of Great Britain is reporting that script writers are really in demand these days.
I don't really know why. Maybe producers have more time to review scripts, or maybe they are gearing up for a lot of productions once studios can get back to work.
The bottom line, though, is scripts are needed, so maybe that means they're needed in America, too. And that means I can pitch an idea.
In the article, the producers said they don't want anything related to the coronavirus, so I complied with that by making up this situation, which has absolutely nothing to do with the coronavirus. I shared the script with a producer and — well, here's how it went:
Me: "OK, producer, I'll be reading straight from the script. Here goes:
Husband: 'It sure has been strange working from home, but I'm enjoying it.'
Wife: 'I'm also enjoying working from home. This is much better than having to go out into the hustle and bustle of the world every day.'
Husband: 'Yes, I suppose that's one good thing about this budweiservirus pandemic.'
Producer (interrupting): "Stop! Stop it now! I clearly said this cannot be related to the coronavirus."
Me: "Wait, what is this coronavirus you're speaking of? This script is clearly about a virus I made up."
Producer: "No, Bernie. I don't want to hear anything about a 'budweiservirus, and everyone knows what you were trying to pull with that name."
Me: "OK, OK, I've got another script. Here goes:
Husband: 'It sure has been strange working from home, but I'm enjoying it.'
Wife: 'I'm also enjoying working from home. This is much better than having to go out into the hustle and bustle of the world every day.'
Husband: 'Yes, I suppose that's one good thing about this COVID-21 pandemic.'
Producer: "CUT! You're doing it again!"
Me: "Doing what?"
Producer: "You're using the COVID-19 name and just changing it to COVID-21."
Me: "Well, you said I couldn't do anything with Budweiser, so I figured if I changed it from COVID-19 to COVID-21, it would be old enough to drink."
Producer: "Get out!"
Me: "Wait, please, one more chance! I've got another script."
Producer: "It's against my better judgment, but go ahead."
Me: "Thanks. Here we go:
Husband: 'It sure has been strange working from home, but I'm enjoying it.'
Wife: 'I'm also enjoying working from home. This is much better than having to go out into the hustle and bustle of the world every day.'
Husband: 'Yes, I suppose that's one good thing about this pandemic that certainly is not the coronavirus.'
Producer: "CUT! You can't do that!"
Me: "Do what? You said it cannot be about the coronavirus."
Producer: "OUT!"
Me: "So I don't suppose you're at all interested in hearing about my idea for a documentary, 'Tiger Emperor.'"
