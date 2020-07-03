In these times of struggle and doubt, as we arrive upon the eve of Independence Day, one major question lingers in the hearts of every red-blooded American.
That question, of course, is: "Will they still have the hot dog-eating contest?"
OK, maybe that's not lingering in the hearts of every red-blooded American.
OK, maybe that's not lingering in the hearts of most red-blooded Americans.
OK, it's just in mine — there, are you satisfied now?
Oh, but apparently it's not just me. NBC Bay Area also was interested, and with good reason. The Bay Area is home to none other than Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who is the Elvis of hot dog eaters.
Chestnut is the defending champion of Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.
Contestants gobble down dozens of hot dogs in a 10-minute span to see who eats the most, with the winner receiving the coveted "Mustard Belt."
Anyway, there had been questions about whether to hold the annual Fourth of July contest this year, but organizers decided it will go on as usual.
Well, sort of as usual. For example, the NBC story explains, due to COVID-19 social distancing will be required.
Along those lines, I have a recommendation: If you're ever in the presence of someone who has eaten dozens of hot dogs in a 10-minute span, I highly recommend observing social distancing — COVID or not.
And if you're wondering, the NBC story says Chestnut's record is 74 hot dogs.
Here's a fun piece of trivia: it takes 600 seconds to make up 10 minutes, meaning Chestnut can put away hot dogs at a pace of about 1 per every 8 seconds.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "If that Chestnut guy thinks he has such a strong stomach, he should try to consume this column every week."
I really don't relish that remark to be perfectly frankfurter.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "That's got to be the weirdest Fourth of July tradition ever."
Well, it turns out Nathan's has some competition when it comes to Independence Day oddities.
In fact, according to an article from the Daily Caller, Ocean Beach, California, used to have a traditional marshmallow fight every July 4.
My favorite part of the article is that city officials became concerned because in some years the fight had "gotten out of control and become violent."
OK, I'm kidding — not about the violent part, that part is true. No, what I'm kidding about is that being my favorite part of the article.
No, that part is reserved for another aspect of it, one that describes an annual Hailey, Idaho, tradition — the Road Apple Roulette.
You see, there are horses in the parade, and people buy squares out of 10,000 along the town's Fourth of July parade route. Right now, anyone who has heard of "cow bingo" knows exactly where this is going.
Yep, if a horse drops a "road apple" on your square, your name goes into a drum with prizes to the names that are selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.