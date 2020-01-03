Now wait just a hot minute!
I've never really used that term, but recently I've learned a great deal about it.
In particular, there are things things I've discovered:
1) It's the top slang term in Alabama.
2) It means the exact opposite of what I thought it meant.
3) This is certain to result in one of my "Now, I know what you're thinking ... " moments that is beloved by all of the Shoals.
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Beloved by all the Shoals? Bwwaaahahahaha! Hoo-hoo! Ha-ha! That's a riot!"
OK, OK, I get it.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Now wait just a hot minute! What do you mean it's the top term in Alabama? We all know very well that the top term in Alabama is "Hold my beer and watch this.'"
I believe you're confusing that with the most popular final words of many Alabamians.
Anyway, I found this information from MentalFloss.com. Often, these "most popular in each state" lists consist not necessarily of the most-often used phrase, but the one that a state uses more than any other state.
My guess is that's where that came from, but the bottom line is this: Let's just all pretend it's the most common phrase so I can hurry up and move along with this column. My editors are out of the office right now, and I hate to miss this opportunity for a nap.
All right, now that we've established it's the most popular term in Alabama, let's focus on that other thing I discovered: It means the exact opposite of what I thought it meant.
I always thought a "hot minute" refers to something that happens real fast. It turns out, it's the opposite.
Mental Floss describes it as something that takes "a while. A languishing amount of time."
So a "hot minute" is much like reading my column.
Ha! I said it before you thought it! Point for Bernie!
Anyway, since the Shoals is nestled right here at the corner of Mississippi and Tennessee, I thought I'd share the most popular sayings from those states, according to the Mental Floss article.
In Tennessee, it's "meat and three." I must admit I admire that. Any state that thinks with its stomach is OK in my book.
In Mississippi, it's "fixin'," as in "I'm fixin' to go."
As I've learned from discussions with my Illinois cousins, if you ever want to confuse a northerner, say you're fixin' to do something. It's pure entertainment.
Speaking of Illinois, I was quite shocked when I found the most popular saying in that state: "LSD."
However, as I read the article I understood: LSD refers to Lake Shore Drive, which is a popular Chicago expressway (and, by the way, a really great Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah song).
Now if you'll excuse me, it's nap time. I think it'll be a long nap — one that's sure to last a "hot minute."
