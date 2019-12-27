Every Jan. 1, we make resolutions that often last well into late afternoon of that same day.
With that in mind, I've decided to try some resolutions, as well.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking. "Please let one of them be to stop forcing us to endure this column."
Resolving to head into 2020 with 20/20 laser vision on hurting me, I see.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "But Bernie, you are perfect as you are. You don't need any resolutions."
And I know what else-else you're thinking. You're thinking, "That previous one absolutely is not what I am thinking!"
Well, I'm just going to pretend that's what you are thinking, because that would fit right in line with my resolutions.
You see, I'm going with a different take on resolutions: If I can't change myself, I may as well make resolutions to do the same old things. That way I can keep them!
You see, the word resolution comes from resolve, right? So I am resolving myself to accept that I'll never change.
With that in mind, come along with me as I make my 2020 resolutions, month by month. And away we go:
• January — In the traditionally coldest month of the year, I resolve to break my July 2019 resolution, in which I declared in the midst of another 100-degree heat index day that I would never complain about cold weather again. In fact, I resolve never to complain about hot weather again.
• February — I resolve to wait until Valentine's Day to realize Valentine's Day is approaching, and then have to scramble to get something for my wife, who probably has gotten me a Valentine's gift a month ago.
• March — I resolve to say, "You know, in my day, spring break was early in March," to a bunch of school kids who absolutely won't care.
• April — I resolve to check out the calendar and subject my family to tell my traditional dad joke of, "Hmm, I see Easter falls on a Sunday this year."
• May — I resolve to give my annual Commencement Address that is looked forward to by everyone, with the exception of everyone (Hint: It'll contain the phrase, "108 Pickwick St., Sheffield, Alabama").
• June — I resolve to once again declare that it is "Father's Month" instead of "Father's Day" and take full advantage of that.
• July — I resolve to break January's resolution that I will never complain about the heat again. Further, I resolve never to complain about the cold again, in a resolution I will break in January 2021.
• August — July's resolution, only in August.
• September — I resolve to yell at my television a lot in hopes that, if I'm loud enough, the football team I'm watching pays attention to my suggestions.
• October — I resolve to check out the calendar and subject my family to tell my traditional dad joke of, "Hmm, I see Halloween falls on Oct. 31 this year."
• November — I resolve to eat so much food on Thanksgiving that I will be miserable, and resolve not to do it to myself again on Thanksgiving 2021, in a resolution I fully intend to break on Thanksgiving 2021.
• December — I resolve to call my Christmas lights that don't work terrible, terrible names, in the spirit of the season.
